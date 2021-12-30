West Bengal's new COVID-19 cases nearly DOUBLE in 24 hours

Kolkata: A record-high Covid-19 cases have been reported in Kolkata on Thursday (December 30), with new cases doubling in 24 hours. Across West Bengal, 2218 new cases were reported, with 1090 cases being reported from Kolkata alone.

The state also saw 1,067 recoveries, and 12 deaths today. Active cases stand at 8,776, while total recoveries stand at 16,06,501. The number of people who have died in the state is 19,757.

Earlier, the West Bengal government decided to suspend all direct flights temporarily from the United Kingdom to Kolkata with effect from January 3 amid Omicron scare. The step has been taken amid an alarming rise in Omicron cases globally. From January 3, 2022, all passengers coming from non-at-risk countries to West Bengal will have to mandatorily undergo COVID-19 testing on arrival at their cost. Passengers will be required to pre-book the test before boarding, the government order said. Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM had said, "Most omicron cases are being detected among people coming on flights from the UK. It's a fact that the omicron carriers are coming via international flights. Centre must decide on imposing restrictions on flights from countries where omicron cases are high."

But in the morning, the CM had ruled out lockdown saying, "COVID-related restrictions can't be imposed everywhere because it may affect the economy as it has in last two years." She had also noted that COVID-19 cases in Kolkata are rising as the city is a transit point for people travelling on trains, flights.

