Breaking: Woman killed, 6 injured in stampede at Navgrah temple in MP’s Gwalior

A woman was killed and six others were injured in a stampede at the Navgrah temple in Dabra town of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, an official said.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan stated that several women had assembled near the Dabra stadium on Sunday morning for the Kalash Yatra, according to reports.

"During the distribution of the Kalash (sacred pots), a scuffle broke out. A 70-year-old woman was crushed in the crowd and died later," the collector said.