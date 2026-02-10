Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015537https://zeenews.india.com/india/breaking-woman-killed-6-injured-in-stampede-at-navgrah-temple-in-mp-s-gwalior-3015537.html
NewsIndiaBreaking: Woman killed, 6 injured in stampede at Navgrah temple in MP’s Gwalior
STAMPEDE

Breaking: Woman killed, 6 injured in stampede at Navgrah temple in MP’s Gwalior

Several women had reporptedly gathered near the Dabra stadium on Sunday morning for the Kalash Yatra.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Breaking: Woman killed, 6 injured in stampede at Navgrah temple in MP’s Gwalior Image Credit: ANI

A woman was killed and six others were injured in a stampede at the Navgrah temple in Dabra town of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, an official said.

 Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan stated that several women had assembled near the Dabra stadium on Sunday morning for the Kalash Yatra, according to reports.

"During the distribution of the Kalash (sacred pots), a scuffle broke out. A 70-year-old woman was crushed in the crowd and died later," the collector said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US-Iran tensions
Iran says US GBU-57 bombs and Tomahawk missiles remain at nuclear sites
Pakistan
Pakistan makes U-turn, agrees to play T20 World Cup 2026 match against India
Odisha crime news
7-year-old girl raped in Odisha's Gajapati, minor accused held
Iran-US tensions
'We'll target US military bases in the Gulf': Iranian FM warns America
Bangladesh
Bangladesh urges Pakistan to not boycott T20 World Cup 2026 match vs India
US-Bangladesh
"Bangladesh-US tariff deal: Rate drops to 19% ahead of Feb 12 polls
digital arrest
Digital arrest cases: SC directs MHA to implement RBI's cyber fraud SOP
italy viral video
Italy Highway Heist: Robbers blow up cash van in daylight video | Watch
Karnataka vs Mumbai
Ranji Trophy: Rahul, Smaran star as Karnataka beat Mumbai to reach semi-finals
Sonam Wangchuck
'Wangchuk's health is perfectly good, getting best treatment': Centre tells SC