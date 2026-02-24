NewsIndiaBREAKING: Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib arrested over 'shirtless protest' at the AI Summit
BREAKING: Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib arrested over 'shirtless protest' at the AI Summit
Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib has been arrested by the Delhi Police over the 'shirtless protest' at the AI Summit last week. He will be produced before the Delhi court shortly.
This is a developing story. stay tuned for more updates..
