BREAKING: Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib arrested over 'shirtless protest' at the AI Summit
YOUTH CONGRESS CHIEF

BREAKING: Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib arrested over 'shirtless protest' at the AI Summit

Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib has been arrested by the Delhi Police over the 'shirtless protest' at the AI Summit last week. He will be produced before the Delhi court shortly. 

This is a developing story. stay tuned for more updates.. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 09:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib arrested over 'shirtless protest' at the AI Summit(Image Credit: X/@UdayBhanuIYC)

He will be produced before the Delhi court shortly. 

