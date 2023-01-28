WATCH: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Hugs Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka; Joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

SRINAGAR: Former J&K chief minister and People Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the closing stages of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora.

In a video that was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle, the PDP chief was seen hugging Rahul Gandhi and then marching alongside the Congress MP and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti hugs Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as she joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Awantipora, Jammu & Kashmir today.



(Pics: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra office) pic.twitter.com/4KyuJj4XML — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

In a tweet, the PDP chief said, "Rahul Gandhi’s yatra comes like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir. It is the first time since 2019 that Kashmiris have come out of their homes in such massive numbers it. Was a great experience to walk with him."

Rahul Gandhi’s yatra comes like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir. It is the first time since 2019 that Kashmiris have come out of their homes in such massive numbers it. Was a great experience to walk with him. pic.twitter.com/WigfdOBoPS — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 28, 2023

On Friday, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah joined Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bahinal, which is currently in its last leg. Omar said that he joined the march as it aims to improve the situation and atmosphere of the country. Talking to reporters, the NC leader said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not being carried out to improve the image of an individual. "The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not aimed at improving the image of Rahul Gandhi but for improving the situation in the country," the National Conference (NC) leader told reporters upon his arrival in this highway town, 120 kilometers from Srinagar.

Driving his point home, Omar Abdullah said that he decided to become part of the Yatra as he is more concerned about the image of the country.

In a related development, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with an alleged security lapse. In a letter to Shah, the Congress president urged the Union Home Minister direct officials concerned to provide adequate security for the Rahul Gandhi-led foot march.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra-led by Rahul Gandhi resumed from the highway town of Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning after a day's break. The Yatra entered Kashmir Valley in the night for its last leg before culminating in a rally in Srinagar on January 30. The yatra has passed through various districts of Jammu and covered almost 90 kilometers.

The march started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and entered Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab on January 19. The marathon march will culminate with Gandhi unfurling the national flag at the party headquarters in Srinagar and addressing a grand rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on January 30.