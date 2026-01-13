Bricks Presidency 2026: S Jaishankar Launches Website, Logo And Theme As India Takes Up The Charge

BRICS Presidency 2026: The official logo for BRICS Presidency 2026 has been launched on Tuesday, January 13th in an event attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During the launch he said, 'The occasion that India, during its chairship of the key global grouping, will work to bring together the potential of BRICS member countries for greater global welfare.

EAM Launches LOGO, THEME For BRICS 2026

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday attended the launch of the official website and logo of India's BRICS Presidency 2026.Jaishankar said that India's BRICS Chairship will seek to bring about greater global welfare, as it has expanded its scope over the years.

He further mentioned, "India's BRICS chairship will seek to bring together the potential of BRICS countries for greater global welfare. When India prepares to assume the BRICS chairship in 2026, we do so at an important moment in the grouping's journey. In 2026, BRICS will complete 20 years since its inception, during which it has steadily evolved into a significant platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing economies. Over the years, BRICS has expanded its agenda and membership, responding to changing global realities, while remaining focused on people-centric development, fostering dialogue, and promoting practical cooperation,".

Jaishankar said that India is approaching the chairship while being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance while maintaining humanity first approach.

"India approaches its chairship with a humanity-first and a people-centric approach, inspired by the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our chairship theme, building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, reflects our belief that cooperation among BRICS members can help address shared challenges in a balanced and inclusive manner," he said.

Explained: The Theme And Logo Of BRICS 2026

The 'logo reflects Indian Identity and the collective nature of BRICS.' The overall shape of the logo has been inspired by the lotus, India's national flower.

The inner petals form two hands joined in Namaste, a greeting gesture that shows respect. The other petals are comprising with primary colors represent founding BRICS members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, highlighting unity and diversity among nations.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar at the launch of BRICS 2026 logo said that the theme underscores development for all.

Jaishankar said the theme highlights the need to build stronger capabilities, encourage innovation and pursue sustainable development that benefits everyone. He added that the logo unveiled on the occasion mirrors this vision, blending tradition with modern elements. According to him, the petals feature the colours of all BRICS member nations, symbolising unity in diversity and a shared sense of purpose.

He Further said the logo reflects how BRICS derives its strength from the combined efforts of its members while still honouring their individual identities. He also noted that the BRICS India website, launched earlier in the day, will act as a shared digital platform during India’s chairship. The website will carry details of meetings, initiatives and outcomes, while also improving transparency, engagement and the timely sharing of information.

