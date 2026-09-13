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  • /BRICS 2026: Xi Jinping rejects ‘might makes right’ approach, unveils five initiatives for deeper cooperation

BRICS 2026: Xi Jinping rejects ‘might makes right’ approach, unveils five initiatives for deeper cooperation

Addressing a session on the second day of the summit, Xi said the collective rise of the Global South had become “a key driver of world multipolarity”, while warning that the international landscape remained volatile and faced growing risks and challenges.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 05:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
BRICS 2026: Xi Jinping rejects ‘might makes right’ approach, unveils five initiatives for deeper cooperation
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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BRICS 2026: Xi Jinping rejects ‘might makes right’ approach, unveils five initiatives for deeper cooperation
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