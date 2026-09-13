/BRICS 2026: Xi Jinping rejects ‘might makes right’ approach, unveils five initiatives for deeper cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called for a stronger and more united Global South at the BRICS 2026 Summit, saying the world order must be based on equality and international law rather than the power of a few nations. He also announced five initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation among BRICS countries in artificial intelligence, trade, digital technology, manufacturing and talent development.
Addressing a session on the second day of the summit, Xi said the collective rise of the Global South had become “a key driver of world multipolarity”, while warning that the international landscape remained volatile and faced growing risks and challenges.
“The logic of ‘might makes right’ does not hold, and should have been discarded long ago,” Xi said.
He urged Global South countries to jointly defend the rule of law and uphold basic principles of international relations, including sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs and the peaceful settlement of disputes.
Xi said international law and global rules should apply to all countries equally and “free from double standards”. He stressed that nations, regardless of their size, strength or wealth, must be treated as equal members of the international community.
The Chinese President also called on Global South countries to “hold high the banner of multilateralism” and uphold the authority and role of the United Nations. He said multilateral institutions should be reformed and made more efficient while ensuring equal participation by all countries in international affairs.
Statement by Xi Jinping, President of China at Session II of the 18th BRICS Summit | "A world without rules is like a crossroads without traffic lights, where chaos and disorder are all but guaranteed. Fairness and justice is a universal aspiration, and international rules must… pic.twitter.com/f0B3RkYTp7— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2026
Xi proposed five initiatives covering some of the key areas of cooperation among BRICS nations.
1. Open-source and inclusive AI
China will work towards establishing a BRICS AI open-source community and support cooperation in developing and applying large language models. Beijing will also organise specialised AI seminars and training courses and build an open ecosystem for artificial intelligence.
“China will be a pioneer in establishing a BRICS AI open-source community, support cooperation in developing and applying large language models, hold specialised AI seminars and training courses, and build an open ecosystem for AI,” Xi said.
2. Trade and investment facilitation
Xi proposed a BRICS special economic zone partnership under which member countries can establish an intelligent portal, coordinate policies and create a new frontier for open development.
The initiative also includes plans for a BRICS Forum on Trade in Services, which is expected to be launched next year, with the broader aim of facilitating trade and investment among member countries.
3. Digital industry cooperation
China will push for the establishment of a BRICS digital ecosystem cloud platform. Xi said China would provide digital skills training and promote technological exchanges and greater industrial cooperation among member countries.
4. Intelligent manufacturing
China will support fellow BRICS countries in developing smart factories and establishing standards and norms to help accelerate the transformation and upgrading of manufacturing.
Xi said Beijing was ready to work with BRICS partners to promote technological cooperation and advance industrial development.
5. Science and technology talent development
Xi proposed setting up a BRICS engineer cultivation alliance to support the joint development of engineers and mutual recognition of competency standards.
The initiative also includes a youth exchange programme focused on scientific and technological innovation, aimed at developing skilled talent and strengthening cooperation in science and technology.
Beyond the five initiatives, Xi urged BRICS countries to deepen engagement with emerging markets, maintain open and mutually beneficial cooperation and safeguard stable industrial and supply chains.
He also called for efforts to build a large, integrated market to support greater economic cooperation and development among BRICS members.
Reiterating his call for a rules-based international order, Xi said global rules should be shaped by all countries rather than dictated by a select few.
“Global South countries should jointly defend the rule of law in international affairs, safeguard the basic norms of international relations including sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of disputes, and ensure that international law and international rules are applied to all, free from double standards,” Xi said in an official release.
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