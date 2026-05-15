BRICS backs Palestine statehood, while differences of views on West Asia exist

After the conclusion of the 18th BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meet in New Delhi under the chairmanship of India, in a significant display of unity on a longstanding global flashpoint, BRICS members have reaffirmed their ‘coherent’ views on the Palestine issue, even as deeper divisions over the broader West Asia conflict prevented the issuance of a fully consensual joint statement.

India, as the current chair of the grouping, released a comprehensive Chair’s Statement and Outcome Document following the two-day Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The document underscores BRICS members’ collective position that the Gaza Strip remains an “inseparable part” of the Palestinian territory. Ministers stressed the need to unify the West Bank and Gaza under the Palestinian Authority, reaffirmed the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, and called for a credible pathway to a two-state solution.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

They also expressed deep concern over the humanitarian situation, urging an immediate ceasefire, full humanitarian access, and protection of civilians.

Also Read: Tensions at BRICS FM meet: Iran-UAE trade accusations over West Asia war

“They reaffirmed their support for the State of Palestine’s full membership in the UN in the context of the unwavering commitment to the two-state solution, in accordance with international law, including relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative, that includes the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within the internationally recognized 1967 borders, which included the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in order to achieve the vision of two States living side by side, in peace and security. They affirmed the need for adequate representation of Palestine in all relevant international organizations, including multilateral financial institutions, and access to their resources,” the outcome document read.

India’s BRICS Sherpa and Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs, Sudhakar Dalela, in a press briefing, highlighted the coherence on the Palestine issue: “BRICS has had a very coherent and clear view on matters relating to Palestine,” Dalela stated.

He referenced consistency with previous declarations, such as the one from Rio, and noted that ministers discussed the matters candidly while articulating a common view. “I don’t see this as a departure... but as a reflection of BRICS countries making sure that they have a view and they are willing to express that view collectively.”

This stance aligns with India’s long-held position. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated support for a two-state solution, where a sovereign Palestinian state lives side by side with Israel in peace and security.

Also Read: 'Imperial power in decline': Iranian FM scathing attack on US from Delhi BRICS FM meet

The existing divergences on the West Asia conflict

Despite the strong convergence on Palestinian statehood, the meeting acknowledged member states differences on the wider West Asia crisis, including the Iran war, regional security, and related conflicts.

These divergences echo an earlier BRICS meeting of deputy foreign ministers and special envoys in April 2026, which also concluded without a joint statement due to sharp differences, particularly between members like Iran and the UAE, over how to address the conflicts.

Beyond West Asia, the members reaffirmed BRICS commitment to multilateralism, UN reforms, including Security Council expansion, sustainable development, innovation, and a multipolar world order, and strengthening the Global South.











