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BRICS backs WTO reforms and Global South, hits out at unilateral tariffs, sanctions

The bloc unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration on Saturday, reaffirming its support for WTO reform and a multilateral trading system that is open, fair, transparent, inclusive and predictable, with the WTO at its core.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 06:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
BRICS backs WTO reforms and Global South, hits out at unilateral tariffs, sanctions
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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BRICS backs WTO reforms and Global South, hits out at unilateral tariffs, sanctions
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