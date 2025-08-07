United States President Donald Trump might be thinking that his global tariffs have started paying a dividend. In the last week, Trump's focus has been on India. Trump has unleashed a 51% tariff on Indian goods. It accused India of funding Russian war machines. Trump criticised the BRICS, saying that the five-nation grouping is against America and is working towards de-dollarisation. However, Trump's gambit, in return, has further united the BRICS instead of hurting the organisation. While Russia clearly said that it is supported by the BRICS partners and the nations would continue to cooperate with each other, India, China and Brazil have emphasised greater cooperation.

India, Brazil Discuss Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call on Thursday from President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The Prime Minister recalled his visit to Brazil last month, during which the two leaders agreed on a framework to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties. Building on these discussions, they reiterated their commitment to take the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership to new heights. The two leaders exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India, Russia Meeting

Indian NSA Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, where the two discussed strengthening ties and future partnership. The Kremlin described the talks as “constructive,” underscoring the continuity of dialogue between the two countries despite shifting global alignments.

NSA Doval hailed the partnership between the two nations. "We have now established very good relations, which we value very much - a strategic partnership between our countries,” said Doval.

China Backs India, Modi At SCO

China on Thursday quoted a statement from an Indian newspaper, hinting that it supports India's sovereignty when it comes to choosing a trading partner. The quote shared by a Chinese spokesperson reads, "India’s sovereignty is non-negotiable and its foreign policy choices cannot be manipulated by other countries, no matter how significant their own ties with India are." Also, in a major development, it was confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China on August 31 for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. This will be PM Modi's first visit in the last seven years. It signifies that amid Trump's unstable policies, India and China are keen on reviving their relationship.

BRICS Shows Mirror To Trump

By uniting in challenging times, the BRICS nations have sent a clear message: Trump can no longer intimidate them, and the five countries will continue to trade and cooperate on their own terms. The BRICS countries have agreed to further strengthen their ties and mutual cooperation. Also, if Russia, China and India manage to rebuild their torika, it would be a final nail in the United States' Indo-Pacific dream.