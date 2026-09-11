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BRICS rising, G7 losing ground? Putin, PM Modi highlight shifting global economic power

Speaking at the forum, Putin said the world was going through "structural, deep, profound shifts", with emerging economies increasingly driving global growth.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 06:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
BRICS rising, G7 losing ground? Putin, PM Modi highlight shifting global economic power
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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