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BRICS Summit 2026: 4 billion people, 6,000 nukes – how powerful would it be as one country?

The 11-member bloc has a larger military force and land area than the G7, though the US-led group still has an advantage in finance and the dollar.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: 4 billion people, 6,000 nukes – how powerful would it be as one country?
Image Credit: India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing leaders of the 11-member bloc together.

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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