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BRICS Summit 2026: China’s $112 billion trade puzzle – why Beijing can’t afford to lose India

China’s weak consumer spending, housing troubles and youth unemployment are pushing Beijing to seek stronger overseas markets. India’s huge demand for smartphones, electronics, cars and pharmaceutical inputs gives Chinese businesses a major commercial opportunity.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 05:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: China’s $112 billion trade puzzle – why Beijing can’t afford to lose India
Image Credit: Chinese President Xi Jinping was in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, which was chaired by India this year. It was held under the theme ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’. (Photo: ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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