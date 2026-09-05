/BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Sunday rehearsal

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the motorcade rehearsal for the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026, scheduled for Sunday.
According to the advisory, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be implemented along key routes and major arterial roads across the national capital from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM.
In an X post, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal on September 6, 2026, from 09:00 AM to 10:00 PM, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport, especially Metro, and follow designated diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel. Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage," he said.
The motorcade rehearsal is being held as part of preparations for the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026, with security and traffic arrangements being coordinated across the city.
Saturday rehearsal restrictions
Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police said traffic restrictions would remain in effect from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM during the rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026.
"In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place on key routes across Delhi during the above-mentioned period," said Delhi Traffic Police.
The traffic police advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, allow additional travel time and use the Metro or other public transport options wherever possible to avoid inconvenience.
Commuter advice and summit details
In its advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to follow designated diversion routes and comply with the instructions of traffic personnel. It also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel along the affected routes during the rehearsal period.
As the BRICS Chair for 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit will bring together leaders from BRICS Member and Partner Countries, along with Outreach Invitees.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.