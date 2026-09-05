/BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Sunday rehearsal

In an X post, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal on September 6, 2026, from 09:00 AM to 10:00 PM, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport, especially Metro, and follow designated diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel. Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage," he said.