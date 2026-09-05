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BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Sunday rehearsal

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the September 6 BRICS Summit 2026 motorcade rehearsal, with traffic diversions and regulated movement on key routes from 9 AM to 10 PM.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 07:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 07:46 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Sunday rehearsal
Image Credit: ANI

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