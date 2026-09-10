/BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi: Complete 2-day event schedule, traffic advisories, and school closures

The 18th BRICS Summit is officially set to take place on September 12 and 13, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where top diplomatic meetings and summits of global heads of states and governments will be held. With a large number of VIPs arriving in Delhi between September 10 and 14, numerous traffic restrictions and diversions have been put in place by the authorities, as well as a school holiday on September 11 throughout the city.
The BRICS Summit starts on September 12 when leaders report at Bharat Mandapam for the beginning of official discussions on themes of global governance, multilateralism, and sustainable development.
2:00 PM – Arrival & official photo: Leaders will arrive at the level-2 area of Bharat Mandapam for official welcoming and official photographs.
2:35 PM - Closed door plenary: The first closed door plenary is scheduled in order to strengthen inclusive global governance and revitalizing multilateral frameworks.
From 4:25 PM onwards – Exhibitions & dinner: The delegates will have an opportunity to visit the Bharat Innovates exhibition, take part in a joint tree plantation drive outside the lawns and attend a grand gala arranged by the Prime Minister at 7:30 PM.
The summit proceeds onto its second day by expanding to include partner countries and larger regional delegations.
9:55 AM - Arrival of guests: Representatives of the partner and invited countries arrive at the venue to participate in larger ministerial meetings.
10:35 AM - Group photo: The official group photo of all delegates present along with the core members of BRICS nations takes place prior to morning discussions.
10:50 AM - Open plenary session: The official session commences with emphasis on issues such as trade connectivity, green growth, and technological cooperation.
Due to high security measures, transit in and around the capital city will be affected between September 10 and September 14, which will require about 4,800 traffic police officials to manage important routes.
Routes affected: Over 35 important roads will face occasional roadblocks, including Sardar Patel Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Mathura Road, Janpath, Ashok Road, and Tolstoy Marg.
Important diversion points: Heavy traffic diversions have been set up in 22 important junctions, including Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, and RML Hospital Roundabout.
Alternative routes for transit hubs: Travelers to New Delhi Railway Station can choose the route through ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Boulevard Road, or Panchkuian Road, and those traveling to Hazrat Nizamuddin Station have to make their way through AIIMS, Ring Road, and Ashram Chowk.
Airport and public transport: Access to IGI Airport is extremely difficult due to traffic congestion; it is highly recommended that commuters use the Airport Express metro line. Although the buses will go through localized route changes, metros continue to operate as usual, and emergency services have top priority.
School closure: Government as well as recognised private schools from the Directorate of Education will be closed on September 11.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.