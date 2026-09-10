/BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi: Complete 2-day event schedule, traffic advisories, and school closures

The 18th BRICS Summit is officially set to take place on September 12 and 13, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where top diplomatic meetings and summits of global heads of states and governments will be held. With a large number of VIPs arriving in Delhi between September 10 and 14, numerous traffic restrictions and diversions have been put in place by the authorities, as well as a school holiday on September 11 throughout the city.