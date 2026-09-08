/BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of motorcade rehearsal

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the motor carcade rehearsal being held for the BRICS Summit 2026, announcing diversions at 22 points and regulated movement on more than 35 roads across the national capital.
The rehearsal will take place on Tuesday between 7:45 pm and 10 pm, with traffic restrictions expected along key routes leading to and around Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, the venue for the BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to be held from September 11 to 13.
Taking to X, Delhi Traffic Police said that in view of the motor carcade rehearsal on September 8, 2026, from 19:45 hrs to 22:00 hrs, traffic diversions and regulated movement would be in place across key routes in the city.
BRICS SUMMIT 2026 | TRAFFIC ADVISORY— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 8, 2026
08 Sept | 07:45 PM–10:00 PM
Motor Carcade Rehearsal may lead to temporary traffic regulation/diversions on key routes across Delhi.
Plan ahead
Keep extra travel time
Prefer Metro/Public Transport
Follow diversions &… pic.twitter.com/zhwyrTmUFu
The advisory also lays out alternate routes for commuters heading to New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, as well as those travelling to the airport. For airport journeys during the advisory window, the police have strongly recommended using the Metro.
According to the advisory, buses may face route diversions during the movement of VVIPs, though the Metro is expected to remain fully operational throughout.
Taxis and autos will continue to be permitted on the roads, but roadside parking will not be allowed except at designated locations.
Commuters travelling to airports and railway stations have been advised to leave well in advance and factor in additional travel time to avoid inconvenience.
This comes after Delhi Police had earlier cautioned residents that traffic movement could be temporarily regulated or diverted at various points in the city during the movement of international dignitaries attending the BRICS Summit.
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