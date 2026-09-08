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BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of motorcade rehearsal

According to the advisory, buses may face route diversions during the movement of VVIPs, though the Metro is expected to remain fully operational throughout.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 03:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of motorcade rehearsal

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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