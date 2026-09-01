/Beat the BRICS Summit gridlock: Why you should skip the roads and take the metro in Delhi today

18th BRICS Leaders' Summit: Those making their way through New Delhi on 1st September, 2026, would have to face numerous traffic regulations and carefully planned road closure measures from 11 AM to 3 PM in light of motorcade rehearsals before the upcoming 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit. The advisory issued by Delhi Police provides commuters with an overview of controlled routes, prohibited areas, and alternate routes to avoid the impact of the rehearsal security perimeter.
It is highly advised to plan ahead and provide additional time for traveling to avoid significant delays.
There would be numerous restrictions imposed on traffic flow along several arterial corridors during the rehearsal period of four hours.
Corridor stretches that would experience restrictions: Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Kautilya Marg, Shanti Path, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Barakhamba Road, and Mathura Road.
Connecting arterial corridors: Restrictions would be placed on roads such as Patel Road, Ring Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Rafi Marg, Satya Marg, and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg.
Prohibited areas: Areas marked in pink color around central New Delhi locations are out of bounds for regular traffic during the period of motorcade.
Traffic police have marked several alternative corridors in blue and purple colors on the advisory map of the city.
Bypass routes: Commuters can use Ring Road, NH-48, Vande Mataram Marg, Rao Tula Ram Marg, and Africa Avenue Road to bypass central restrictions.
Diverting locations: There are many points indicated on the advisory map marked with red stars and having traffic officers helping drivers bypass India Gate, Connaught Place, and surroundings of the National Stadium.
Exceptional emergency passage: Emergency vehicles and essential service vehicles get priority across all diversion points and controlled areas.
One needs to prepare and use alternate transit infrastructure when traveling through the capital city of India during an international summit.
Public transportation usage: It is advised by officials to use the Delhi Metro to avoid any road restrictions or congestion at the surface.
Verification and compliance: Motorists need to check real-time traffic maps and follow instructions from officers stationed at diversion points.
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