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Beat the BRICS Summit gridlock: Why you should skip the roads and take the metro in Delhi today

BRICS Summit gridlock: Expect heavy traffic regulations and diversions across New Delhi on September 1, 2026, from 11 AM to 3 PM due to motorcade rehearsals for the BRICS Leaders' Summit.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
Beat the BRICS Summit gridlock: Why you should skip the roads and take the metro in Delhi today
Image Credit: BRICS Summit gridlock.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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