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BRICS Summit 2026: Global leaders and top officials arrive in Delhi ahead of key meet

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 chairship, guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," on September 12th and 13th. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 10:32 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Global leaders and top officials arrive in Delhi ahead of key meet
Image Credit: Left, Center- Union Minister Jayant Singh receives President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and H.E. Vice President Jessica Alupo, Vice President of Uganda (@jayantrld/X)/ Right- Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for BRICS 2026 (ANI Screengrab)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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