/BRICS Summit 2026: ‘If they push us, we’ll push back’ – how Iran’s President Pezeshkian turned his Delhi visit into fiery warning for Washington

New Delhi: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran would not give in to the United States and Israel as he visited New Delhi for the BRICS Summit. Speaking to Indian religious leaders, intellectuals and business leaders on Friday (September 11) evening, he said Iran is standing against both countries and will continue to defend itself.
He arrived in the national capital earlier on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and recent developments in West Asia.
Pezeshkian said his talks with Modi could lead to more cooperation between India and Iran in several areas.
“First of all, I have to appreciate the Government of India and the prime minister for his very nice hospitality. We have had very nice talks with each other. And I hope that these talks and relations will pave the way for further cooperation in…culture, technology, trade, science, economy and other areas. We can revive them together…,” he said.
The president then talked about the ongoing militaary confrontation between Iran, the United States and Israel. He accused the two countries of trying to bully Iran and said Tehran will respond to any attack.
“Today, Iran has been able to successfully stand against Israel and the United States at the same time; they want to bully us, and we do not want to be bullied. We never kneel down before them. If they push us, we push back,” he said.
He also criticised US and Israeli military actions, questioning attacks on civilian infrastructure, schools and hospitals.
“They claim that they are advocates of human rights. In truth, they are the devils who are the true terrorists, because they killed 168 schoolchildren in one instant, thanks to their modern technologies. You call us terrorists? What about you, who kill human beings, bomb scientists and attack schools and hospitals?” he said.
Pezeshkian added Iran’s people will not surrender. “If you are man enough, just fight the soldiers, the military people. Why do you target infrastructure and people's livelihoods?... The people of Iran will not surrender. We believe in human values, and we believe that all who live – all humanity – enjoy equal rights,” he said.
His comments came after Iran and the United States traded strikes earlier this week.
Iran said it launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting Jordan on Wednesday (September 9). The attacks targeted the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, which is used by American forces, after an earlier US military attack on Iranian vessels.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said in a statement reported by state-backed IRNA that they had “struck the American Al-Azraq base in Jordan with heavy missile strikes” as part of a “punitive operation”.
Jordan’s military later said its air defence network intercepted the incoming missiles. According to an official army statement, 20 ballistic missiles were detected. Eighteen were destroyed and two hit unpopulated areas.
The escalation followed US action against Iranian oil tankers. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces targeted five Iranian tankers on Tuesday (September 8). Four crude oil carriers were struck in the Gulf of Oman and a fifth vessel was targeted near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf.
It said the action came after repeated missile attacks on a US Navy warship over the previous 48 hours.
Modi and Pezeshkian held their second meeting in less than two weeks. Their earlier meeting took place on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek on August 31.
According to the Prime Minister Ofiice, the two leaders discussed several aspects of India-Iran relations and exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia.
PM Modi thanked Iran for its regular and high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings. He also said BRICS could help build resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries of the Global South.
The prime minister also thanked Pezeshkian for taking part in the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum.
Modi reiterated India’s position that issues in West Asia should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He called for continued efforts towards lasting peace and stability in the region, freedom of navigation and commerce and the safety and well-being of seafarers.
The two sides also discussed cooperation on issues of mutual interest in multilateral organisations, including the BRICS.
At the event attended by Pezeshkian, Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi spoke about the historical and cultural relationship between the two countries.
“India and Iran are located in two different territories. However, in the geography of culture and history, they are pages of the same book – two rivers that are from the same origin, which have, for centuries, been contributing to the sea of kindness and civilisation...Therefore, when we are talking about Iran and India, we are not just talking about two geographies. We are actually talking about two huge branches of the same strong civilisation,” he said.
Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali also emphsised the long history between the two countries.
“What is important for us is that we, as the Islamic Republic of Iran, have a long historical relationship with India, and it is deeply rooted in history. This has provided ground for the development of activities in other areas as well. During the past several months, we have been attacked by the cowardly United States and the fascist regime. We have lost great people,” he said.
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