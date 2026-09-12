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  • /BRICS Summit 2026: ‘If they push us, we’ll push back’ – how Iran’s President Pezeshkian turned his Delhi visit into fiery warning for Washington

BRICS Summit 2026: ‘If they push us, we’ll push back’ – how Iran’s President Pezeshkian turned his Delhi visit into fiery warning for Washington

He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in on the sideline of the summit and discussed cooperation in trade, technology, science, culture and the economy.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 06:01 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 06:01 AM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: ‘If they push us, we’ll push back’ – how Iran’s President Pezeshkian turned his Delhi visit into fiery warning for Washington
Image Credit: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressing the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi on September 11. (Photo: ANI)

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BRICS Summit 2026: ‘If they push us, we’ll push back’ – how Iran’s President Pezeshkian turned his Delhi visit into fiery warning for Washington
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