/BRICS Summit 2026: ITC Hotels reveal special menu featuring Indian regional flavours and millets

While talking to ANI, Manisha Bhasin said, "It's a great honour for ITC Hotels to cater again after doing the G20 and World AI Summit and now the BRICS. So we are showcasing the food from most of the countries. We are trying to cater to our dignitaries who are attending this media as well because they've travelled from all over the world. So, of course, there is Indian food, which is our Bukhara, Dum Pukht and our kebabs and curries."