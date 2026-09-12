Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /BRICS Summit 2026: ITC Hotels reveal special menu featuring Indian regional flavours and millets

BRICS Summit 2026: ITC Hotels reveal special menu featuring Indian regional flavours and millets

ITC Hotels chefs revealed details of the specially curated menu served at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, showcasing India’s diverse culinary heritage with regional dishes, millets, and global cuisine.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 02:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: ITC Hotels reveal special menu featuring Indian regional flavours and millets
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BRICS Summit 2026: ITC Hotels reveal special menu featuring Indian regional flavours and millets
2
3
4
5