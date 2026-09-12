Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /BRICS Summit 2026: Modi-Putin’s 45-minute meeting – what happened behind closed doors? Details

BRICS Summit 2026: Modi-Putin’s 45-minute meeting – what happened behind closed doors? Details

The talks covered a possible $100 billion annual trade target by 2030, defence supplies including S-400 and BrahMos, energy cooperation and the safety of Indian sailors in the Black Sea. Putin also invited Modi to Russia for the 24th annual summit, which the prime minister accepted.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 03:29 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 03:29 AM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Modi-Putin’s 45-minute meeting – what happened behind closed doors? Details
Image Credit: (Photo: X/@MEAIndia)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BRICS Summit 2026: Modi-Putin’s 45-minute meeting – what happened behind closed doors? Details
2
3
4
5