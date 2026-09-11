/BRICS Summit 2026: Nalli Nihari, pepper fry and Indian sweets - Inside the luxurious menu for global delegates

New Delhi is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit from September 12 to 13, bringing together world leaders from major economies. Along with high-level discussions, the summit is also showcasing India’s rich cultural and culinary heritage through a specially curated dining experience for delegates.
The BRICS Summit is a global meeting of major emerging economies that focuses on cooperation in areas like trade, technology, development, and global policy. The 2026 summit is being held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, highlighting growth, innovation, and strengthening global partnerships.
Nalli Nihari, Pepper Fry with Almonds: What’s on the Menu for BRICS Delegates in New Delhi
New Delhi is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit from September 12 to 13, with several global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, attending the event.
While important discussions are expected inside conference rooms, some of the most meaningful cultural exchanges are taking place around the dining table. For this, the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi has designed a special culinary experience to introduce international delegates to India’s diverse food traditions while ensuring a sense of comfort and familiarity.
According to ANI, Executive Chef Kaushik Misra is leading these preparations. He has spent months researching and planning carefully curated menus that combine Indian regional flavours, comfort dishes, and international culinary preferences of visiting countries.
He explained that the ‘India Friendship Menu’ has been specially designed for in-room dining, featuring popular dishes inspired by Delhi and various regions of India.
Among the dishes prepared by Chef Kaushik Misra are Nalli Nihari and pepper fry with almonds, along with several other specially curated items.
But the dining experience goes far beyond just the main dishes. The hotel has also used flowers and ingredients like lotus and orchids as inspiration to create pralines, mithais, and savoury items. This creative presentation aims to make food a complete sensory experience for the delegates.
The chef told ANI: "One of the more distinctive elements is a culinary map of India, designed to introduce delegates to the country's geographical and gastronomic diversity. The concept brings together references to different capitals and states, with regional savouries representing the distinct food traditions found across the country."
He further added that the initiative is also designed to educate international visitors about India’s rich culinary heritage.
"Alongside the food, a concept note has been prepared to explain the thinking behind the offerings and the significance of the ingredients and preparations selected for the summit. That attention to detail has required months of preparation. Misra said the team spent between three and six months researching the preferences of delegates, including their likes and dislikes, before putting together the final experience," he said.
Another special highlight of the experience is a recipe book being gifted to delegates. According to Chef Misra, it includes chef-curated recipes inspired by their mothers, making it a personal keepsake for guests to take home.
This thoughtful gesture adds a personal and cultural touch to the summit, turning food into a medium of connection beyond formal discussions.
The recipe book, along with the ‘India Friendship Menu’, transforms dining into more than hospitality it becomes a memory, a conversation starter, and a cultural exchange that guests can carry with them after the summit.
The BRICS Summit in New Delhi is not only about global discussions and policy decisions but also about cultural exchange. Through carefully curated Indian dishes and thoughtful culinary storytelling, the event is offering delegates a warm and memorable experience that reflects India’s rich food heritage.
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