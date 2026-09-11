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BRICS Summit 2026: Nalli Nihari, pepper fry and Indian sweets - Inside the luxurious menu for global delegates

The 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi is not only focusing on global discussions but also showcasing India’s rich culinary heritage to world leaders through a specially curated dining experience.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 06:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Nalli Nihari, pepper fry and Indian sweets - Inside the luxurious menu for global delegates
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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BRICS Summit 2026: Nalli Nihari, pepper fry and Indian sweets - Inside the luxurious menu for global delegates
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