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  • /Hand-in-hand: PM Modi, Putin, Pezeshkian walk side-by-side as BRICS flexes muscle against West

Hand-in-hand: PM Modi, Putin, Pezeshkian walk side-by-side as BRICS flexes muscle against West

PM Modi, Putin and Pezeshkian took centre stage in Delhi as BRICS leaders pushed trade ties and questioned the use of economic pressure.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 08:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
Hand-in-hand: PM Modi, Putin, Pezeshkian walk side-by-side as BRICS flexes muscle against West
Image Credit: ANI. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other BRICS leaders.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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