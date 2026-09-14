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BRICS Summit 2026: Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian came to Delhi, so what did India gain?

The summit gave India a platform to push issues ranging from terrorism and tariffs to the Gaza war, while talks with Xi Jinping and Masoud Pezeshkian added diplomatic value.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian came to Delhi, so what did India gain?
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers opening remarks at the BRICS Summit Session on ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth’ at Bharat Mandapam. (Photo: X/@MEAIndia)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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BRICS Summit 2026: Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian came to Delhi, so what did India gain?
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