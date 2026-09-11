/BRICS summit 2026: Russian President Putin arrives in Delhi; set for bilateral talks with PM Modi today

“On September 11, Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum, which traditionally precedes the summit and serves as an important platform for dialogue among business representatives from BRICS countries. On the same day, the President of Russia will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, together with him, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, organised by the two countries’ ministries of industry and trade,” the Kremlin statement said.