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BRICS summit 2026: Russian President Putin arrives in Delhi; set for bilateral talks with PM Modi today

The talks are also expected to touch upon possible pathways towards conflict resolution amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and West Asia.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 06:26 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 06:28 AM IST
BRICS summit 2026: Russian President Putin arrives in Delhi; set for bilateral talks with PM Modi today
Image Credit: Left-ANI Screengrab/ Right- ANI Photos

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BRICS summit 2026: Russian President Putin arrives in Delhi; set for bilateral talks with PM Modi today
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