/BRICS summit 2026: Russian President Putin arrives in Delhi; set for bilateral talks with PM Modi today

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi in the wee hours of Friday ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, which India is hosting this weekend, setting the stage for a series of high-level meetings and discussions on trade, energy, finance and global geopolitical issues.
Putin was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.
The Russian President’s arrival marks an important moment for the India-Russia strategic partnership, with his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for Friday.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed Putin in a post on X, describing India-Russia ties as “multifaceted and longstanding”. He said the relationship is anchored in the two countries’ “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership”.
“Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” Jaiswal wrote.
Putin’s visit comes as BRICS marks its 20th anniversary.
According to the Kremlin, the Russian President is undertaking a working visit to India, with the main BRICS Summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 under India’s chairship.
Putin’s first major bilateral engagement during the summit will be with Prime Minister Modi on September 11. The two leaders are expected to discuss issues including strategic trade resilience, cross-border payment mechanisms and energy security.
The talks are also expected to touch upon possible pathways towards conflict resolution amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and West Asia.
Before the leaders’ summit, Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum on September 11.
The forum traditionally brings together business representatives from BRICS countries and provides a platform for discussions on economic and commercial cooperation.
The Kremlin said Putin will also visit the INNOPROM exhibition along with Prime Minister Modi. The exhibition has been organised by the industry and trade ministries of Russia and India.
“On September 11, Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum, which traditionally precedes the summit and serves as an important platform for dialogue among business representatives from BRICS countries. On the same day, the President of Russia will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, together with him, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, organised by the two countries’ ministries of industry and trade,” the Kremlin statement said.
The Russian President’s visit is expected to provide further momentum to India-Russia economic and strategic cooperation, with trade and economic issues likely to remain an important part of the discussions.
Putin’s schedule in New Delhi also includes meetings with several other leaders and senior figures associated with BRICS.
On September 11, he is scheduled to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said contacts between the two leaders have become regular, according to Russian news agency TASS.
Putin is also scheduled to meet Dilma Rousseff, head of the BRICS New Development Bank, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the same day.
Moscow is also exploring the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on September 11, TASS reported.
On September 12, Putin is scheduled to meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
The Russian President does not plan to hold a press conference for the Kremlin pool following the BRICS Summit.
The main programme of the BRICS Summit will begin on September 12. Leaders are expected to discuss initiatives put forward during India’s BRICS chairship and ways to further strengthen the grouping’s strategic partnership.
India’s presidency has placed emphasis on strengthening international cooperation in areas including trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and reform of global governance institutions.
The September summit is expected to focus on resilient global supply chains, integration of cross-border payment systems, greater use of national currencies, development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), digital trade and artificial intelligence.
Energy security and climate resilience are also expected to feature prominently. Other areas on the agenda include development finance, expansion of the BRICS New Development Bank and reforms of multilateral financial and political institutions.
With Putin’s arrival in New Delhi, attention will now turn to his meeting with Modi and the discussions that follow, particularly on strengthening economic ties while navigating a complex global geopolitical environment.
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.