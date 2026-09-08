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BRICS summit 2026: Why Modi- Putin talks matter as Russia-Ukraine peace efforts get a fresh push

India has strong strategic ties with Russia, particularly in defence and energy. At the same time, it has maintained relations with Ukraine and dialogue with the United States and European countries.

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
BRICS summit 2026: Why Modi- Putin talks matter as Russia-Ukraine peace efforts get a fresh push
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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