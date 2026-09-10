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BRICS Summit 2026: Xi Jinping coming to Delhi – will India-China thaw change regional equation?

Following years of deep freeze after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, Modi and Xi will meet face-to-face for bilateral talks on economic and security ties.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 07:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Xi Jinping coming to Delhi – will India-China thaw change regional equation?
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File photo: X/@narendramodi)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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