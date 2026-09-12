/BRICS Summit 2026: Xi Jinping urges bloc to play peacemaker role amid West Asia conflict

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on BRICS nations to play a peacemaking role amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, saying the war does not serve the common interests of the international community. Addressing the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, Xi said China would work with other members of the bloc towards promoting peace in the region. State-run CCTV, quoted by Reuters, reported that Xi urged BRICS to act as a peacemaker in the Middle East conflict.
The Chinese President said the conflict “does not serve the common interests of the international community”, and stressed the need for greater cooperation among BRICS members on issues affecting global peace and stability.
Xi described BRICS as a “leading group” of the Global South and a model of self-reliance for emerging and developing countries. He also called for the bloc to promote innovation-driven development and deepen cooperation in areas of common interest.
China will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS in 2027. According to Chinese media reports, Beijing plans to strengthen unity among member states through genuine multilateralism and promote closer alignment of development strategies through various cooperation platforms.
China is also expected to push forward its Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilisation Initiative and Global Governance Initiative during its BRICS presidency. It will seek further cooperation in areas including the digital economy, green development, artificial intelligence, poverty reduction and agricultural development.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared warm moments with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping as the summit began at Bharat Mandapam under India's chairship. In visuals shared on social media, Modi was seen greeting both leaders together, holding their hands and exchanging smiles.
The interaction came as the expanded BRICS entered its third decade, with the three leaders highlighting the close engagement between their countries.
Modi later announced the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 at the summit.
“No member has raised any objection. The New Delhi Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously,” Modi said.
According to Reuters, the joint declaration called for greater efforts towards conflict prevention, including by addressing the root causes of disputes. It also reaffirmed the BRICS countries' commitment to resolving international disputes peacefully through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy.
The declaration further backed a multilateral approach that takes into account diverse national viewpoints and positions on key global issues.
On trade, the BRICS statement expressed serious concern over the increasing use of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures, saying such steps distort trade and are inconsistent with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.
(With ANI inputs)
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