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BRICS Summit 2026: Xi Jinping urges bloc to play peacemaker role amid West Asia conflict

Addressing the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, Xi said China would work with other members of the bloc towards promoting peace in the region. State-run CCTV, quoted by Reuters, reported that Xi urged BRICS to act as a peacemaker in the Middle East conflict.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 05:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Xi Jinping urges bloc to play peacemaker role amid West Asia conflict
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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BRICS Summit 2026: Xi Jinping urges bloc to play peacemaker role amid West Asia conflict
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