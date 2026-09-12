/BRICS Summit 2026: Xi Jinping urges bloc to play peacemaker role amid West Asia conflict

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on BRICS nations to play a peacemaking role amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, saying the war does not serve the common interests of the international community. Addressing the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, Xi said China would work with other members of the bloc towards promoting peace in the region. State-run CCTV, quoted by Reuters, reported that Xi urged BRICS to act as a peacemaker in the Middle East conflict.