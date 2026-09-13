/BRICS Summit 2026: Xi skips dinner hosted by PM, meets only Modi and leaves after addressing – how brief visit to Delhi unfolded

BRICS Summit 2026: Ending his first visit to India in seven years, Chinese President Xi Jinping left New Delhi on Sunday (September 13) afternoon after attending the 18th BRICS Summit.
He left for the airport after speaking at the second session of the summit. His visit lasted one day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the only leader he met for bilateral talks.
He arrived in the national capital on Saturday (September 12) to attend the summit, which brought together leaders from the 11-member grouping, including India, China, Russia and Iran.
His visit also came with tight security arrangements in the city, with the Chinese president staying at the Taj Palace.
The Chinese president did not attend the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Modi on the first day of the summit.
He travelled with a high-level delegation that included senior Chinese government officials and business leaders.
The Taj Palace, where he stayed during his visit, was under tight security. The hotel was covered by a no-fly zone, while anti-terror and bomb-detection teams were deployed at the property.
Security checks were carried out extensively across the hotel. All rooms at the property were sold out during the visit.
His visit was mainly for the summit.
On the second day of the summit, Modi was seen seated at the centre of the gathering, with Russian, Chinese and other world leaders around him as cameras captured the proceedings.
The 11 BRICS members called for peace in West Asia. The grouping issued a joint statement after working through differences among its members over the conflict.
Xi said the ongoing war in the Middle East “does not serve the common interests of the international community".
The joint statement called for clam in the region and came after earlier differences among BRICS members over the Middle East conflict.
Xi’s participation in the summit marked his first trip to India in seven years.
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