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BRICS Summit 2026: Xi skips dinner hosted by PM, meets only Modi and leaves after addressing – how brief visit to Delhi unfolded

His address to the summit on the second day included a call for calm in the Middle East, while BRICS members issued a joint statement on the conflict.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Xi skips dinner hosted by PM, meets only Modi and leaves after addressing – how brief visit to Delhi unfolded
Image Credit: Chinese President Xi Jinping left New Delhi on Sunday afternoon after attending the 18th BRICS Summit.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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