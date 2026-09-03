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BRICS summit: Holiday announced for central govt offices on Sept 11 in Delhi

The BRICS Business Forum and the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit are scheduled to take place from September 11 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 06:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
BRICS summit: Holiday announced for central govt offices on Sept 11 in Delhi
Image Credit: Bharat Mandapam will host the 18th BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13 in New Delhi. (IANS)

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BRICS summit: Holiday announced for central govt offices on Sept 11 in Delhi
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