Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2854548https://zeenews.india.com/india/bride-disappears-with-money-jewellery-hours-after-wedding-family-shocked-2854548.html
NewsIndia
WEDDING

Bride Disappears With Money, Jewellery Hours After Wedding; Family Shocked

The complainant said that he got married with Babita on December 13, 2024 at a temple in his village with full rituals in front of his family as non availability of the girl's birth certificate caused a hindrance in court marriage, police said.

|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2025, 03:54 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bride Disappears With Money, Jewellery Hours After Wedding; Family Shocked

A youth in Sahi village of this district has lodged a police complaint alleging fraud and cheating in marriage after the bride disappeared with money and jewellery within hours of wedding, officials on Thursday said. Alleging that a fraud has been committed with him, the groom identified as Jitesh Sharma asserted that one Baldev Sharma took Rs 1.50 lakh from him for getting him married, they said.

The complainant said that he got married with Babita on December 13, 2024 at a temple in his village with full rituals in front of his family as non availability of the girl's birth certificate caused a hindrance in court marriage, police said.

Sharma alleged that the bride went to her house in Haryana's Yamunanagar after marriage as her mother was ill and took the jewellery with her. The bride assured the complainant husband that she would return after two days and she stopped picking his calls later, they said.

Meanwhile, Baldev Sharma, who arranged the marriage, also started avoiding the matter and refused to return the complainant's jewellery and money following which Sharma lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on into the matter, said Hamirpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhagat Singh.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?