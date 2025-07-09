Advertisement
Bridge collapses In Gujarat's Vadodara District

A portion of a bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bridge collapses In Gujarat's Vadodara District (Photo : ANI)

Four vehicles fell into a river after a portion of a bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning, police said. 

The local administration is present at the spot and four people have been rescued so far during the ongoing rescue operation.

"Around four vehicles fell into the river after a portion of the bridge on the Mahisagar river collapsed around 7.30 am. The vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, fell into the river. We have rescued four persons so far," Deccan Herald reported quoting Padra police inspector Vijay Charan. 

 

Further information is awaited. 

