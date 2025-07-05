Bridge In Madhya Pradesh Collapses After Heavy Rainfall – Watch Visuals

A bridge in Madhya Pradesh collapsed on Saturday after heavy rainfall. The bridge is on a highway in the state and connects Narsinghpur to Hoshangabad. The information about the bridge collapse has been shared with the Road Development Corporation of MP and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Speaking to ANI, SDOP Gadarwara, Ratnesh Mishra, informed that banners are being put up, and other safety precautions are being taken to prevent any mishap.

"Due to heavy rain for 2-3 days, this bridge has been damaged... When the information was received, the District Magistrate and Police Inspector gave the information to NHAI and the Road Development Corporation of Madhya Pradesh for the repair work. We have diverted all the vehicles," the official stated.

"Alternatively, banners are also being put up, stoppers are being placed, and we will also deploy the staff. We have also informed everyone that if there is any situation of waterlogging or there is a chance of another bridge collapse, then they should inform the administration," SDOP Mishra added.

The visual of the scene showed a section of the collapsed bridge.

#WATCH | Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh: A bridge on the state highway connecting Narsinghpur to Hoshangabad collapses following heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/VAy1rSRp1S — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025

Rains In Madhya Pradesh

The eastern Madhya Pradesh received heavy rainfall for the second day and has reportedly created a flood-like situation.

As the heavy rain in the state has severely disrupted normal life, in many places, roads and bridges were either submerged or swept away, cutting off access and stranding residents.

As per IANS, districts including Dindori, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Rewa, and Sagar were among the worst affected by the continuous rainfall. Furthermore, rivers and streams in these areas are also overflowing.

Mandla And Tikamgarh

In Tikamgarh, a tribal girls' hostel was flooded after water entered the premises, alarming the residents. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams carried out a swift rescue, evacuating the students.

On the other hand, according to IANS, in Mandla, a landslide occurred on the National Highway 30 on Friday. In the incident, a key bridge connecting the district to Jabalpur was washed away.

IMD Issues Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for most parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh till July 8. The weather agency has also warned of continued 'heavy' to 'very heavy rainfall'. Meanwhile, 'yellow' alerts are in place for at least 20 districts, including Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar, Bhopal, and Indore, for the next 24 hours.

On the other hand, given the weather and to ensure the safety of children, the district administrations in Dindori and Mandla have declared a school holiday.

The relentless rains have affected the roads and bridges of the state, which could result in connectivity issues in the region.

(with agencies' inputs)