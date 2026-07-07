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'Bridge man of India' Girish Bharadwaj, who built hundreds of bridges, dies at 76

Bridge man of India: An engineer by profession, Bharadwaj earned nationwide recognition for designing and constructing over 150 low-cost, eco-friendly hanging footbridges across remote villages in Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
'Bridge man of India' Girish Bharadwaj, who built hundreds of bridges, dies at 76

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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