/'Bridge man of India' Girish Bharadwaj, who built hundreds of bridges, dies at 76

Bridge man of India: Girish Bharadwaj, the Padma Shri-winning engineer known across the country as the "Bridge Man of India," passed away at a private hospital in Sullia, Karnataka, in the early hours of Tuesday, July 7. He was 76 years old when he took his last breathe.
Bharadwaj had been undergoing treatment for a heart-related ailment and was admitted to KVG Hospital a few days before his passing after his health took a turn for the worse. He breathed his last early Tuesday morning.
An engineer by profession, Bharadwaj earned nationwide recognition for designing and constructing over 150 low-cost, eco-friendly hanging footbridges across remote villages in Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, transforming rural connectivity in regions long cut off due to the absence of proper road infrastructure.
A mechanical engineering graduate from PES College of Engineering, Mandya, Bharadwaj had no formal background in civil engineering when he began this work. His journey started in 1989, when villagers in Aramburu, Sullia, approached him for help replacing a leaky ferry boat with a safer river crossing.
Teaching himself suspension bridge design through books and consultations with experts, he built his first footbridge at roughly one-tenth the cost of a conventional structure, completing it in about three months with the community's own labour a method known as shramdaan.
That first bridge cost under Rs 2 lakh and set the template for everything that followed: crowd-funded construction, minimal material cost, and heavy reliance on villagers pitching in their own labour.
Bharadwaj had often spoken about how these bridges helped people reach hospitals faster during emergencies, and how grateful communities considered the structures a genuine lifeline.
The Government of India conferred the Padma Shri on Bharadwaj in January 2017, recognising his contribution to social work through low-cost rural infrastructure. By then, he had completed over 125 bridges across four states, with more already underway.
His path wasn't without obstacles. Funding shortages often forced him to dip into personal savings to complete projects in villages with scarce resources.
He built bridges through flood-prone streams and dense forests, and in Odisha, he reportedly worked in areas affected by Naxal activity, where construction seemed nearly impossible but was ultimately achieved through the trust he built with local communities.
He also faced early bureaucratic resistance, with some civic bodies dismissing his rope-based bridge designs as temporary military-style structures rather than durable public infrastructure.
Bharadwaj is survived by his sons, Sudarshan and Patanjali, and daughter Rashya. His wife, Usha, predeceased him.
News of his passing has drawn tributes from engineers, social workers, and villagers across the regions his bridges connected, many remembering him as someone who used his engineering skills to improve everyday lives rather than pursue commercial gain.
His work continues to stand as a rare example of small-scale, community-driven infrastructure solving problems that decades of formal road-building projects had failed to reach.
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