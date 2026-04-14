Brigadier assault case: Delhi LG Sandhu lauds police for arresting 2 accused

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday praised the Delhi Police for promptly arresting the two accused involved in the assault of a senior serving Army officer and his son in Vasant Vihar.

In a message on social media platform X, L-G Sandhu said, "Appreciate the much-needed swift action by @DelhiPolice in the Vasant Enclave case. With two key accused now apprehended and the vehicle seized, the investigation must be fast-tracked to ensure all accomplices are brought to justice."

The L-G said, "We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our citizens and maintaining the accepted standards of law and order."

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One of the accused has been identified as Satender alias Sonu (49), the son of Banwari Lal and a resident of 8/123, Mehram Nagar.

He is a director at Chaudhary Aviation Private Limited, a firm that provides chartered and cargo flight services, and deals in the sale and purchase of aircraft and related parts.

The second accused, Sanjay Sharma (56), the son of Laxmi Narayan Sharma, resides at 8/142, Mehram Nagar and runs Pandit Ji Dhaba.

Earlier on Tuesday, L-G Sandhu expressed deep concern over the incident in Vasant Enclave involving the assault on the Brigadier, his wife, and their son, a 23-year-old IIT Delhi graduate.

He said that he has directed the Delhi Police to provide full security to the Army officer and his family.

"Deeply concerned by the incident in Vasant Enclave involving the assault on a serving Brigadier of the Indian Army, his wife and son, a 23-year-old IIT Delhi graduate."

L-G Sandhu said that he has personally spoken with the Brigadier to enquire about the incident and their well-being.

"I also spoke with the Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, directing them to ensure a thorough and swift investigation, leading to immediate and appropriate action against those responsible," the L-G added.