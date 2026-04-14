Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3037426https://zeenews.india.com/india/brigadier-assault-case-delhi-lg-sandhu-lauds-police-for-arresting-2-accused-3037426.html
NewsIndiaBrigadier assault case: Delhi LG Sandhu lauds police for arresting 2 accused
ASSAULT CASE

Brigadier assault case: Delhi LG Sandhu lauds police for arresting 2 accused

L-G Sandhu said that he has personally spoken with the Brigadier to enquire about the incident and their well-being.

|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 11:16 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Brigadier assault case: Delhi LG Sandhu lauds police for arresting 2 accusedDelhi L-G Sandhu. (Photo: LG Delhi's X account)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday praised the Delhi Police for promptly arresting the two accused involved in the assault of a senior serving Army officer and his son in Vasant Vihar.

In a message on social media platform X, L-G Sandhu said, "Appreciate the much-needed swift action by @DelhiPolice in the Vasant Enclave case. With two key accused now apprehended and the vehicle seized, the investigation must be fast-tracked to ensure all accomplices are brought to justice."

The L-G said, "We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our citizens and maintaining the accepted standards of law and order."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One of the accused has been identified as Satender alias Sonu (49), the son of Banwari Lal and a resident of 8/123, Mehram Nagar.

He is a director at Chaudhary Aviation Private Limited, a firm that provides chartered and cargo flight services, and deals in the sale and purchase of aircraft and related parts.

The second accused, Sanjay Sharma (56), the son of Laxmi Narayan Sharma, resides at 8/142, Mehram Nagar and runs Pandit Ji Dhaba.

Earlier on Tuesday, L-G Sandhu expressed deep concern over the incident in Vasant Enclave involving the assault on the Brigadier, his wife, and their son, a 23-year-old IIT Delhi graduate.

He said that he has directed the Delhi Police to provide full security to the Army officer and his family.

"Deeply concerned by the incident in Vasant Enclave involving the assault on a serving Brigadier of the Indian Army, his wife and son, a 23-year-old IIT Delhi graduate."

L-G Sandhu said that he has personally spoken with the Brigadier to enquire about the incident and their well-being.

"I also spoke with the Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, directing them to ensure a thorough and swift investigation, leading to immediate and appropriate action against those responsible," the L-G added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Praful Hinge
Meet Praful Hinge, SRH pacer who scripts history with triple-wicket IPL debut
Boiler blast
9 dead, several injured in boiler blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh
mobility
Historic day for India's road infra: Gadkari on Delhi-Dehradun expressway
5KG LPG cylinder
Sale of 5 kg LPG cylinders touches 14.3 lakh, PNG connections rise to 4.4 lakh
Tattoo
Want to get a tattoo? Here are 6 important things you should never ignore
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Ayush Mhatre: CSK’s bold call that could change IPL 2026
bihar new cm
Samrat Choudhary: How Lalu’s loyalist became Modi-Shah’s most trusted leader
IPL 2026
Venkatesh Iyer–Priyanka Jawalkar link-up: Truth behind viral buzz during IPL
did you know
Why is this tower considered scariest in the World? Here's the reason
Asha Bhosle
Farhan Akhtar pays emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle at college fest