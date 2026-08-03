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'I said I would hang myself if proven guilty': Brij Bhushan reacts after court acquits him in female wrestlers' harassment case

The case was based on allegations made by women wrestlers against Singh during his tenure as the head of the Wrestling Federation of India. Vinod Tomar was also named as a co-accused in the matter.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
'I said I would hang myself if proven guilty': Brij Bhushan reacts after court acquits him in female wrestlers' harassment case
Image Credit: IANS. Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

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'I said I would hang myself if proven guilty': Brij Bhushan reacts after court acquits him in female wrestlers' harassment case
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