/'I said I would hang myself if proven guilty': Brij Bhushan reacts after court acquits him in female wrestlers' harassment case

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh welcomed his acquittal by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the female wrestlers' sexual harassment case, stating that the decision brought relief to him and his supporters.
Speaking after the verdict, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh expressed happiness over the court's decision and said he had faith in the judicial process throughout the case.
"On the first day, when my first statement came, I had said that if any verdict or any charge is proven, I will hang myself. Today, the court acquitted me with honour. It is a matter of happiness for me and my supporters... Today is a happy day," he said.
His remarks came shortly after the Rouse Avenue Court announced its judgment in the case.
#WATCH | Delhi | After being acquitted by Rouse Avenue Court in the women wrestlers alleged sexual harassment case, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says, "... On the first day, when my first statement came, I had said that if any verdict or any charge is proven, I will hang myself.… https://t.co/6O1R8Hj3p5 pic.twitter.com/hR1nsDnfBz— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026
The Rouse Avenue Court acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence. The proceedings were conducted in a closed courtroom.
The case was based on allegations made by women wrestlers against Singh during his tenure as the head of the Wrestling Federation of India. Vinod Tomar was also named as a co-accused in the matter.
After hearing detailed submissions from both sides and examining the material placed before it, the court delivered its verdict acquitting both accused.
The case gained national attention after several women wrestlers staged protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and demanded action against Singh. The protests drew support from different sections of the sporting community and led to widespread public discussion.
Following the complaints, Delhi Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the allegations.
The case remained in the spotlight for months as the wrestlers continued to seek legal action and a thorough probe into their complaints.
After completing its investigation, Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in June 2023. The chargesheet included provisions related to sexual harassment, assault or criminal force against a woman, stalking and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.
The police later submitted a chargesheet of around 1,500 pages before the court. The investigation involved recording statements, collecting evidence and examining the allegations made by the complainants.
The case then moved to the trial stage, where evidence and witness testimonies were presented before the court.
During the final stage of the trial, senior advocate Rebecca John presented arguments on behalf of the complainants.
The defence team was led by advocate Rajiv Mohan and assisted by advocates Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati. The defence argued on behalf of the accused and challenged the allegations presented during the proceedings.
After hearing detailed arguments from both sides, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar reserved the judgment before later delivering the final verdict.
As part of the proceedings, the court examined the evidence submitted during the investigation. Statements from a member of the Special Investigation Team and the investigating officer were also recorded.
Both the prosecution and the defence presented their versions of events during the trial. The court reviewed the evidence, witness statements and legal submissions before reaching its conclusion.
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