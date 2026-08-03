/Brij Bhushan acquitted in women wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar have been acquitted by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers. The verdict brings an end to a closely watched legal battle that attracted national attention and sparked protests by several leading wrestlers across the country.
The Rouse Avenue Court delivered its judgment on Monday after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence. The proceedings were held in a closed courtroom.
The case was based on allegations made by women wrestlers against Singh during his tenure as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India. Vinod Tomar was also named as a co-accused in the matter.
The case gained national attention after women wrestlers staged protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and demanded action against Singh. Following the complaints, Delhi Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation.
After completing the probe, Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in June 2023. The chargesheet included provisions related to sexual harassment, assault or criminal force against a woman, stalking and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.
During the final stage of the trial, senior advocate Rebecca John presented arguments on behalf of the complainants. The defence team, led by advocate Rajiv Mohan and assisted by advocates Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, argued on behalf of the accused.
After hearing detailed submissions from both sides, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar reserved the judgment before delivering the final verdict.
The court also examined evidence presented during the trial. Earlier, statements from a member of the Special Investigation Team and the investigating officer were recorded as part of the proceedings.
Delhi Police had earlier submitted a chargesheet of around 1,500 pages after completing its investigation into the allegations.
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