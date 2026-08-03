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Brij Bhushan acquitted in women wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court acquitted former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar in the women wrestlers' sexual harassment case. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
Brij Bhushan acquitted in women wrestlers' sexual harassment case
Image Credit: IANS. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

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