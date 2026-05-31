‘Brilliant, brave young Indians’: Rahul Gandhi meets Vedant, student at centre of CBSE row

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday intensified his attack on the Union Education Ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over alleged discrepancies in the Class 12 evaluation process, sharing a video of his interaction with student Vedant and others who faced difficulties obtaining copies of their answer sheets.

In a social media post, Gandhi took aim at those who labelled students raising concerns about the CBSE system as "anti-national". “A revealing chat with my fellow ‘anti-national Soros agents.’ Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions - but got insults instead of answers. They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they get it,” he said.

The Congress leader also examined Vedant’s Physics answer sheet during the interaction. The student had earlier received another candidate’s answer booklet after applying for a photocopy through the re-evaluation process, triggering widespread concern over the board's evaluation system.

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Vedant had requested a copy of his Physics answer sheet on May 19 after receiving marks he believed were significantly lower than expected.

Four days later, he claimed on social media that the answer sheet sent to him by the CBSE did not belong to him.

“I am a CBSE Class 12 student. After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE re-evaluation process. Today we received the copies. And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine,” he wrote on May 23.

The post quickly gained traction online, attracting more than 3.5 million views and nearly 48,000 likes, while sparking concern among students and parents.

Following the controversy, the CBSE said the matter was being treated on a “top priority” basis and assigned a dedicated team to investigate the issue.

On May 25, the board sent Vedant his correct Physics answer sheet and confirmed that his marks would be reviewed through the re-evaluation process. The board also contacted his family and assured them that the mistake would be rectified.

The incident comes amid wider concerns surrounding the CBSE’s newly introduced On-Screen Marking system, under which answer scripts are scanned and evaluated digitally rather than through conventional manual checking.

Several students have reported receiving marks that they believe do not reflect their performance, particularly when compared with their results in competitive examinations such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Technical problems have also been reported on the board’s online portal, including issues related to payment processing and fluctuating fees for obtaining answer sheet photocopies.

The CBSE has acknowledged glitches in its digital systems and said corrective measures were implemented with assistance from experts at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. It also said payment gateway issues had been resolved with support from public sector banks, including the State Bank of India.

The board announced that its Post-Result Activities portal would become operational from June 1, allowing Class 12 students to apply for verification and re-evaluation of answer books.

Under the process, verification involving re-totalling of marks will cost ₹100, while rechecking of individual answers will be charged at ₹25 per question.

(With IANS inputs)