National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, who is leading an All-Party Delegation to forward India's global push against terrorism, on Saturday said that she has a "brilliant team" and added that her fellow MPs have been "outstanding parliamentarians".

Talking to the news agency ANI, Sule said that the Delegation will reach out to the countries and inform them about how there is zero tolerance against terrorism in India.

"We are all living for India. I'm very blessed to have this opportunity. I have an amazingly brilliant team, and we are all going together. My fellow MPs have been outstanding parliamentarians, and we will reach out to countries to tell them more about India's position and how there is zero tolerance against terrorism in India," Sule said.

"We want global peace and harmony worldwide. We want to put forward the truth and the facts about Pahalgam. How Pakistan has taken this position, how it has hurt innocent tourists, and we want to condemn terrorism... If there is going to be terrorism, India will condemn it and fight against it," the NCP Leader added.

The Supriya Sule-led delegation will visit Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa as part of India's Operation Sindoor global outreach.

Earlier, DMK MP Kanimozhi-led delegation met with former Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Fradkov and discussed current global issues, with a particular emphasis on the threats posed by terrorism.

Pakistan had launched a swarm of drone and missile attacks in the Indian territory after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This came after a barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement on May 10 as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions on land, sea, and air.

