Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2942507https://zeenews.india.com/india/bring-fighter-planes-from-modi-baba-eknath-shinde-s-grandson-makes-special-demand-to-pm-2942507.html
NewsIndia
EKNATH SHINDE GRANDSON

'Bring Fighter Planes From Modi Baba': Eknath Shinde’s Grandson Makes Special Demand

 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, accompanied by his family. The meeting, which saw Shinde travel to the capital specifically for the occasion, included his wife Lata Shinde, his MP son Dr. Shrikant Shinde, and daughter-in-law Vrushali Shinde.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 08:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Bring Fighter Planes From Modi Baba': Eknath Shinde’s Grandson Makes Special DemandPhoto Credit: (Eknath Shinde/X)

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, accompanied by his family. The meeting, which saw Shinde travel to the capital specifically for the occasion, included his wife Lata Shinde, his MP son Dr. Shrikant Shinde, and daughter-in-law Vrushali Shinde.

However, the highlight of the conversation was someone missing from the meeting, Shinde’s five-year-old grandson, Rudransh.

According to an NDTV report, PM Modi’s first question was about Rudransh. Shinde replied that the boy was at home playing, but added with a smile, “Rudransh has a demand. He said his grandfather should bring fighter planes and toys from Modi Baba,” which drew hearty laughter from the Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters later, Shinde remarked that his grandson had made a “good demand.” “Fighter planes can be used for our fighting too,” he quipped, alluding to the political battles ahead in Maharashtra, particularly the upcoming civic elections.

Interestingly, while Eknath Shinde was in Delhi to meet PM Modi at Lok Kalyan Marg, his political rival Uddhav Thackeray was also in the capital, attending a dinner hosted by the INDIA alliance with his family.

Taking a swipe, Shinde remarked, “He came to Delhi to go to 10 Janpath and we are going to Lok Kalyan Marg, as told by Bala Saheb Thackeray.”

During the meeting, Shinde also presented PM Modi with an image of Lord Shankar to commemorate the success of Operation Mahadev, a recent anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir in which a terrorist involved in the Pahalgam massacre was eliminated.

When asked about the status of Operation Tiger, a term speculated to refer to efforts to weaken the Shiv Sena (UBT), Shinde clarified, “We are talking about Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. Not Operation Tiger.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK