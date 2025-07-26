'Bring Nishant In': JDU Workers Demand For Nitish Kumar’s Son To Enter Politics

The poster, prominently displayed on Veer Chand Patel Path, reads: ‘Workers demand, Nishant should contest elections’.

It features Nishant Kumar’s photograph and has been attributed to four local JDU workers—Sushil Kumar, Abhay Patel, Varun Kumar, and Chandan Patel.

Speaking to the media, the workers said that Bihar and the party need “new energy” and that Nishant Kumar embodies the leadership qualities of his father.

“Engineer Nishant should lead JDU and take Bihar forward just like Nitish Kumar has done. We want him to contest elections, enter the Assembly and lead the youth,” said Abhay Patel.

Sushil Kumar echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Nishant Bhaiya should come into active politics and become an inspiration for the future generation.”

While the party leadership has yet to issue a formal response, JDU spokesperson Arvind Kumar said, “Workers are putting up posters demanding Nishant Kumar's entry into politics. Whether he contests or not is a decision for Nitish Kumar and Nishant to make.”

The move has attracted reactions across party lines.

BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh commented, “In a democracy, anyone has the right to contest elections. The demand from JDU workers is welcome, but the final decision rests with Nishant and Nitish Kumar.”

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari took a political swipe, saying, “JDU wants Nishant to enter politics. Even Tejashwi Yadav has welcomed this earlier. But the reality is, there are elements in both the BJP and JDU who do not want to see Nishant step into politics.”

Until now, Nishant Kumar has maintained a low public profile and stayed away from active politics, despite being the son of one of Bihar’s longest-serving chief ministers.

However, he has recently made several public appearances, sparking speculation about a potential political entry.