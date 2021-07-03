Bring perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot terrorist attacks to justice, India tells Pakistan

New Delhi: India on Friday (July 2, 2021) called upon Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist networks and asked the neighbouring country to bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot terrorist attacks to justice.

Arindam Bagchi, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, while answering a question on Pakistan being denied any relief from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said, "All countries must take credible action against terrorism, including by putting an end to cross border movement of terrorists, ending terrorist safe havens and infrastructure and their financing channels."

He added, "We call upon Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist networks and proxies operating from territories under its control and to bring the perpetrators of terrorist attacks including the 26 November Mumbai attack and the Pathankot attack to justice."

Bagchi also reiterated that India has a 'zero-tolerance policy' against terrorism and terror financing.

"We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

More than 170 people had lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based United-listed terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba. While in 2016, the terrorists had attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station that had killed over 20 Indian personnel.

This is to be noted that Pakistan has been on the anti-terror financing body's grey list since June 2018. Being on the grey list is a signal that money in the country is being used for financing terrorism.

The External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson also commented on a drone being spotted over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and said that this has been taken up officially with the Pakistan Government.

"We expect Pakistan to investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such breach of security," Bagchi said.



Live TV