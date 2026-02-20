British-era tractor lying in scrap sold as antique for Rs 1.25 Cr after video goes viral - Details

What reportedly began as a casual video of an old, rusting tractor lying unused in an Indian household turned into an example of the internet’s unpredictable power, and how 'one person’s scrap can become another’s treasure.'

The short clip, uploaded on social media, showed an old tractor parked in a corner of a property, its paint faded, parts worn, and clearly long out of service. Thousands of kilometres away from where the tractor was reportedly parked, the same machine caught the attention of a foreign antique restoration enthusiast who bought it for a large sum of money.

According to a viral post circulating online, the enthusiast expressed interest in acquiring the tractor. The buyer reportedly purchased the old tractor for Rs. 1.25 crore.

The authenticity and timing of the video could not be independently verified.

The story quickly gained traction online, with users reacting in disbelief that a machine once considered scrap could command such a price.

For enthusiasts, such machines are not merely equipment but historical artefacts representing engineering milestones and rural heritage.

The viral tractor sale has since sparked conversations online about hidden value in everyday surroundings.

For the tractor’s former owner, a simple upload turned into a life-changing transaction.