British national discharged from coronavirus COVID-19 quarantine centre in Andhra to return home

Amaravati: British national Culley Clive Bryant, will be returning to United Kingdom on Friday after being discharged from a quarantine centre in Andhra Pradesh's Tiruchanur. He was given permission by the UK embassy to travel back to his country. Bryant travelled to Ahmedabad from Hyderabad on Friday (April 17) morning and is scheduled to take the British Airways flight at 7 pm in the evening.

Bryant, a geography professor, got stuck in Tirumala after his visit to the Lord Venkateshwara temple when the police sent him to the quarantine centre at Tiruchanur. He completed his 14-day quarantine and tested negative for COVID-19, twice. But he continued to stay at the quarantine cetre as there was neither any accommodation nor any transport facilities available to him due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In a personal hand written note he thanked everyone for the facilities at the quarantine center.

Bryant also thanked Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, district officials and staff members of the quarantine centre for their humble treatment towards him during his stay. before leaving for Hyderabad. He said that he will come back soon and worship Lord Balaji.