DELHI RAPE CASE

British Woman Raped In Delhi By Online Friend, 2 Men Arrested

The woman was befriended by one of the accused through a social media platform and had travelled to Delhi to meet him. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 12:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
British Woman Raped In Delhi By Online Friend, 2 Men Arrested Photo Credit: Representional Image/ Freepik

A British woman was allegedly gang-raped in a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area by two men after she travelled to the national capital to meet one of the accused. Both men were arrested, PTI quoted an official on Thursday. 

Further, one of the accused was arrested on charges of rape while his accomplice was arrested on charges of molestation. The woman was befriended by one of the accused through a social media platform and had travelled to Delhi to meet him. 

ANI quoted the Delhi Police and reported, “The information about the incident has also been given to the British High Commission.”

Hindustan Times quoted police officials and reported that the rape accused, Kailash, is a resident of Vasundhara, Mayur Vihar, East Delhi and makes Instagram reels. He had connected with the woman from London through social media a few months ago. 

The British tourist was visiting the states of Goa and Maharashtra when she reached out to Kailash, inviting him to meet her. Kailash, in turn, asked her to come to Delhi. She then travelled to the capital city and checked into the hotel. As per HT, the alleged incident took place after Kailash and his friend, Wasim, visited the woman at the hotel.

Further investigation is underway in the case. 

(with agencies' inputs)

