Broom Or Lotus Bloom? Delhi Poll Results To Decide King Of Capital Tomorrow

Delhi Election Results: Valentine's Week has begun with people celebrating ‘Rose Day’ on Friday. After the ‘Rose Day,’ the big question is whether it will be the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lotus blooming in Delhi, or will the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) broom sweep the polls to retain power in the capital.

After an over-a-month-long, high-octane election campaign, the people of the national capital are waiting for the results, which will be declared on Saturday. In the 2025 Assembly polls, Delhi witnessed a tough three-cornered battle between the ruling AAP, the BJP, and the Congress.

The voting for the high-stakes Assembly election took place on Wednesday, February 5, with the AAP eyeing a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, while the BJP and the Congress look at resurgence. As many as 699 candidates are in the fray. The Delhi Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 60.54 per cent, with 94,51,997 people casting their votes on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission of India.

Of the voters who exercised their franchise, 50.42 lakh were men while 44.08 lakh were women. Also, 403 third-gender voters participated in the polling process. The counting of votes will take place on Saturday. In the 2020 polls, Delhi recorded a turnout of 62.59 per cent while only 56 per cent of the voters in the national capital participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

All arrangements are in place for the counting process. Voting was held in Delhi on February 5. DCP West Delhi Vichitra Veer talked about security arrangements at the counting centre near Tihar Jail. "Three-layered security is deployed outside the strong rooms. We have identified the sensitive spots, and we are planning flag marches in those areas to give a message that sufficient force is available and we are committed to maintaining peace in the area... There will be some restrictions on the movement of vehicles around the areas of the counting centres," he said.

What Did Exit Polls Say?

Exit polls have predicted that BJP will win a comfortable victory in the polls with AAP falling behind and Congress continuing its dismal show. AAP leaders, however, said that exit polls have always predicted the party winning fewer seats than it gets. They expressed confidence in the party returning to power.

Key Seats

Key seats include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in the fray against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and Parvesh Verma of BJP.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing a contest from BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

Previous Election Results

The AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP got eight seats. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats.