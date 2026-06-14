/Brother of Bihar educator Raushan Anand dies in Nepal hotel; police launch probe

Prince Yadav, the younger brother of prominent Bihar educator Raushan Anand, has died under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Nepal, with local police detaining several of his companions for questioning. Prince had been staying at the hotel alongside at least six friends when he died late on Friday night. Nepal Police have taken all individuals present with him into custody as investigators work to establish what happened.
The cause of death has not yet been confirmed. The death adds a grim new dimension to an already turbulent period for the Anand family. Raushan Anand, widely known among students as "Raushan Sir" and associated with Gyan Bindu GS Academy in Patna, is currently in judicial custody in connection with a vandalism case. Prince himself had been named as an accused in the same matter.
The vandalism case stems from a bitter and very public rivalry between two of Bihar's most prominent coaching institutes, Gyan Bindu GS Academy and Khan Global Studies, led by educator Faisal Khan, better known as "Khan Sir". The dispute turned violent earlier this month when incidents of vandalism and firing were reported at Khan Sir's academy, leading to Raushan Anand's arrest. Khan Sir subsequently received interim relief from coercive action from the court.
Prince Yadav's name had also surfaced in a separate 2021 incident, in which he was accused of entering a classroom at Khan Sir's institute and engaging in a violent altercation. Khan Sir has repeatedly alleged over the years that Raushan Anand orchestrated a series of attacks and acts of intimidation against his institute and staff, claims that have long formed the backdrop of this dispute.
Family members of the deceased are understood to be travelling to Nepal. Nepal Police have not yet disclosed further details, and the investigation remains ongoing.
(With IANS inputs)
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