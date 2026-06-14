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Brother of Bihar educator Raushan Anand dies in Nepal hotel; police launch probe

The death adds a grim new dimension to an already turbulent period for the Anand family. Raushan Anand, widely known among students as "Raushan Sir" and associated with Gyan Bindu GS Academy in Patna, is currently in judicial custody in connection with a vandalism case. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
Brother of Bihar educator Raushan Anand dies in Nepal hotel; police launch probe
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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