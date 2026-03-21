'Brought pride to Delhi':Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates UPSC achievers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday felicitated successful candidates of the Civil Services Examination at the “Delhi ke Gaurav - UPSC Achievers Felicitation Ceremony 2026,” held at Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan.

She lauded the achievers for their hard work and determination, noting that their success has brought pride to Delhi and reflects the city’s culture of opportunity that nurtures dreams.

Chief Minister Gupta also congratulated the parents and families of the achievers, acknowledging their support and sacrifices behind this success.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Expressing confidence in the young officers, Chief Minister Gupta said they would uphold the spirit of public service with sensitivity and dedication, contributing significantly to nation-building.

In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta said, “Through their tireless hard work and unwavering determination, our youth have succeeded in the Civil Services Examination and brought pride to Delhi.”

She added, “At the ‘Delhi ke Gaurav - UPSC Achievers Felicitation Ceremony 2026,’ held at the Chief Minister’s Janseva Sadan, these talented young individuals were honored. Heartfelt congratulations to all of you.”

CM Gupta further said, “Your success reflects Delhi’s culture - rich with opportunities and possibilities - which has given direction to your dreams and provided a platform to realize them.”

She also said, “Along with these successful candidates, heartfelt congratulations go to their parents and family members, whose sacrifices and belief made this journey possible.”

She added, “I am fully confident that all of you will regard public service as your duty and discharge your responsibilities with sensitivity and dedication, playing an important role in the nation’s development and nation-building. Jai Hind.”

The UPSC declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025 on March 6, in which a total of 958 candidates succeeded in securing a place in the merit list.