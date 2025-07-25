Brutality Again In Odisha: Three Men Gang-Rape Minor Girl, Attempt To Bury Her Alive

Police have arrested two brothers in Odisha for allegedly raping a minor girl and trying to bury her alive to conceal their crime.

The accused brothers have been identified as Bhagyadhar Das (60) and Panchanan Das (58).

According to media reports, in Jagatpur, three men allegedly gang-raped a minor girl multiple times and then tried to bury her alive to conceal their crime. Two of the accused, who are brothers, have been arrested, while the third is absconding. The two brothers from Banshabara village in Jagatpur, Bhagyadhar Das and Panchanan Das, along with their accomplice identified as Tulu Babu, reportedly subjected the girl to repeated sexual assault over a prolonged period.

Girl Barely Escapes Death

Due to prolonged sexual abuse, the girl became pregnant. Upon learning that she was five months pregnant, the three accused tried to bury her alive to hide their crime. However, the girl was rescued in time. After the incident, the victim was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, where she remains under constant medical supervision. Later, the victim’s father filed a formal complaint against the accused at the nearest police station, leading to a case being registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tulu Babu remains on the run, while Bhagyadhar Das and Panchanan Das have been apprehended. The search for the third accused is ongoing. Sources say the investigation into the case is continuing.

This incident comes on the heels of a separate case where a college student had accused a professor of rape and reportedly committed self-immolation after the case did not receive proper attention.

Meanwhile, on September 14, 2024, a separate case involving alleged police assault and sexual violence against an Indian Army officer and his fiancée at a Bhubaneswar police station garnered widespread attention. The Army had strongly protested against the incident.