BSE Class 10 result 2022: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced the class 10 results today, July 6th, 2022 at 1 PM. Samir Ranjan Dash, the state education minister, announced the BSE Class 10 result 2022. Students can access their scorecards via official websites bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. More than 5 lakh students took the Class X examinations administered by the Board of Secondary Examination between April 29 and May 7. The exams were conducted in offline mode in accordance with COVID protocols.

BSE Class 10th Results: Here’s how to check your BSE Odisha Result

Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Find and click on the BSE 10th result link

Insert the required login credentials

Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Although this year the evaluation process of answer sheets was held in 58 centres across the state. Despite enrolling, over 43000 students did not take the matric examination. Students from 3,540 different schools in Odisha took the Class 10 examination. Students should keep their hall tickets handy because they will need their exam roll number and other credentials listed on the admit card to check their BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022.