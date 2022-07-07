BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2022 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha. The pass percentage of girls has surpassed that of boys in Odisha Class 10 result 2022. The pass percentage of girls stood at 92.37 per cent this year. The board has recorded overall pass percentage at 90.55 per cent. A total of 5,17,847 students successfully passed the exam out of 5,85,730 students who appeared in the Odisha matric exam 2022. BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022.

As per the official data, 90.55 per cent students have qualified the exam. While 8,699 students failed in BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022. About 1,070 schools have given 100 per cent results this year. However, two schools in Malkangiri district and one in Angul gave zero results.

Furthermore, about 8,119 students have secured A1 grade in Odisha Matric (Class 10) result 2022 while a total of 54,889 students have secured A2 grade. Most of the students have secured B2 grade in Odisha 10th result 2022.